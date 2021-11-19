Nano (NANO) Market Cap Tops $751.89 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Nano has a total market cap of $751.89 million and approximately $30.37 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $5.64 or 0.00009588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020770 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en . Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.