National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will earn $16.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $16.01. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $81.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$719.17.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$578.23 on Friday. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of C$421.32 and a 1 year high of C$609.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$523.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$544.67. The company has a market cap of C$16.50 billion and a PE ratio of 3.93.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

