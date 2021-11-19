National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

NG stock opened at GBX 986.50 ($12.89) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 932.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 934.13. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 985.80 ($12.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of £35.68 billion and a PE ratio of 21.31.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

