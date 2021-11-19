National Grid plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:NGG)

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.1573 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Grid has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NGG stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.23. 337,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,707. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

