National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Holdings Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of National Retail Properties worth $13,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 397,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 140,151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 139,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 118,026 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.58 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.44 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 144.22%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NNN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

