Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,355. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth $920,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

