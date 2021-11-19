Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 129,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,355. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage
Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
