Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the October 14th total of 252,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NGVC traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 129,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,355. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $313.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,663 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $920,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

