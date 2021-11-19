Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,259 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Natus Medical worth $8,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Natus Medical by 1,193.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Natus Medical in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTUS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $862.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.14. Natus Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Natus Medical had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

