NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 444.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,728 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of NCR worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 91.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in NCR by 496.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $40.42 on Friday. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

