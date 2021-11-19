Neblio Market Capitalization Hits $23.96 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Neblio has a total market cap of $23.96 million and $716,720.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neblio has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037950 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00025724 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005526 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,653,581 coins and its circulating supply is 18,317,262 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

