Nekonium Trading Down 54.1% Over Last Week (NUKO)

Nekonium (CURRENCY:NUKO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Nekonium coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nekonium has a market capitalization of $14,049.00 and $4.00 worth of Nekonium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nekonium has traded down 54.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00070587 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00071956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,250.43 or 0.07265665 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,776.04 or 1.00471522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nekonium Coin Profile

Nekonium’s total supply is 21,606,558 coins and its circulating supply is 12,000,829 coins. The official message board for Nekonium is askmona.org/5387 . Nekonium’s official website is nekonium.github.io . Nekonium’s official Twitter account is @NekoniumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nekonium

