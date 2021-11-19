Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.94

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.94 and last traded at $87.72, with a volume of 290 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 61.31.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nelnet during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nelnet by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

