Nervos Network (CKB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $44.92 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $739.96 million and $44.92 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,758.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,258.52 or 0.07372911 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $216.63 or 0.00375059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $572.56 or 0.00991290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.24 or 0.00086979 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.13 or 0.00412283 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.28 or 0.00265371 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 34,507,260,731 coins and its circulating supply is 28,636,040,034 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

