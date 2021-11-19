NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.41 million and $7.73 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

