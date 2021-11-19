Nestree (EGG) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Nestree has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and approximately $665,594.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,305.43 or 0.98747904 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.24 or 0.00048664 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00040088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.64 or 0.00499110 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,203,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Nestree Coin Trading

