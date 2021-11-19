NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th.

NetEase has raised its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 3.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,421. NetEase has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetEase stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NetEase were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

