Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,348 shares of company stock valued at $82,444,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.90 on Friday, reaching $688.92. 55,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,062,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.84 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $634.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

