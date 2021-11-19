Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,189 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.6% in the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $3,845,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $684.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,950. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.84 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $634.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $560.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $303.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 price objective on Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,348 shares of company stock valued at $82,444,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

