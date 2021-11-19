Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 330.90 ($4.32) and last traded at GBX 328.60 ($4.29). 369,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 885,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 326.20 ($4.26).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NETW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Network International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 477.20 ($6.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 109.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 342.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 364.88.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

