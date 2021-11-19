Neutrino Dollar Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000442 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 155.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00074247 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

