Neutrino USD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.51 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00001693 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $567.66 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071834 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00072512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.28 or 0.00093669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,271.44 or 0.07370567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,207.88 or 1.00440479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 578,407,466 coins and its circulating supply is 578,406,881 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.