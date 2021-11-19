Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.38.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nevro by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $555,249,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,228,000 after buying an additional 293,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nevro by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,272,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nevro by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,328,000 after buying an additional 302,849 shares during the period.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. Nevro has a 12-month low of $87.83 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

