New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 554.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,328 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 146.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 387,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFE. Barclays boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $27.92 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -96.28 and a beta of 1.58.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -137.93%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.