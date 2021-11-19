New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the October 14th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 10,724,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,864,384. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $1.75 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Cormark restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.15.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

