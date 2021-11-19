New World Development Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:NDVLY)

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1324 per share on Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd.
OTCMKTS:NDVLY opened at $2.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.
New World Development Company Profile
Recommended Story: Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.