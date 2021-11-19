New York City REIT, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.11) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:NYC)

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) – Analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of New York City REIT in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York City REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get New York City REIT alerts:

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.63). New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYC stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of -0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -9.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of New York City REIT by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 183,752 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 3,006.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after buying an additional 433,479 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New York City REIT by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 61,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for New York City REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York City REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.