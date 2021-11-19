Newcrest Mining (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.21. 3,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 3,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Bonikro, Hidden Valley, and Exploration and Others. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

