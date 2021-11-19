Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 931.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $56.87 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.30.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.