Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.30. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $179,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,540 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

