Newscrypto Hits Market Capitalization of $110.92 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, Newscrypto has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $110.92 million and approximately $9.16 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Newscrypto alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00071615 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00072369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.00 or 0.00093215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,241.71 or 0.07322522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,035.80 or 1.00188081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Newscrypto

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Newscrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newscrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.