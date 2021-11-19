Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 416,700 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the October 14th total of 590,600 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NEWT stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.60. 181,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,439. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 81.22% and a return on equity of 20.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 116.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 26.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chubb Ltd bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

