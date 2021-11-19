NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Cap of $10.46 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $20,738.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.17 or 0.00375446 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

