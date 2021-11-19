NEXT.coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,853.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.69 or 0.00991762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.54 or 0.00267684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00235574 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00037694 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001016 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028731 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

