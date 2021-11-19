NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.47

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and traded as high as $56.69. NEXT shares last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 213 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

