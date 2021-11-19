NextDAO Reaches Market Cap of $2.95 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $341,963.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00071615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NAX is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,201,823,351 coins and its circulating supply is 2,161,591,242 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

