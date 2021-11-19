NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Update

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 14th total of 7,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $114,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 569.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 224,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 191,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. 2,823,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,478. The company has a market cap of $875.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.08.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

