NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) Trading Down 10.9%

Shares of NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) fell 10.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.15. 5,037,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 2,149,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXTP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextPlay Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of NextPlay Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,132.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.08%. Research analysts forecast that NextPlay Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,621 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies, Inc provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

