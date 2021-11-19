NFT Alley Hits 1-Day Volume of $837,848.00 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 133.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 81.5% against the US dollar. NFT Alley has a market cap of $291,170.20 and approximately $837,848.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.07290941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.37 or 1.00333946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

