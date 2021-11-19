NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of NL Industries worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 159.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NL Industries by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NL opened at $6.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.66. NL Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). NL Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 29.70%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

