Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

NRDBY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($12.35) to €11.20 ($13.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NRDBY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.73. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

