Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.53 and last traded at $33.70. 650 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.11.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)

Nordic Semiconductor ASA designs, sells and delivers integrated circuits for wireless applications. Its product categories in �clude personal computer and tablet accessories, sports and health monitors, mobile phone accessories, gaming controllers, and toys. The company products include nRF9160 Certifications, Bluetooth Low Energy, ANT, Thread, Zigbee, Bluetooth mesh, 2.4GHz proprietary and Multiprotocol.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic Semiconductor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.