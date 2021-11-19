Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,791,000 after acquiring an additional 208,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PHM stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,466. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Raymond James boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

