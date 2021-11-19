Northamber (NAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Saturday

Northamber (LON:NAR) is set to release its Final earnings data after the market closes on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of LON:NAR traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 67 ($0.88). The company had a trading volume of 103,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,989. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The firm has a market cap of £18.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Northamber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

