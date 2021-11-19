Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
NAR opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The company has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a PE ratio of 38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.57.
Northamber Company Profile
Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.