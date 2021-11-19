Northamber plc (LON:NAR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40

Northamber plc (LON:NAR) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Northamber’s previous dividend of $0.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

NAR opened at GBX 68 ($0.89) on Friday. Northamber has a 1-year low of GBX 48.25 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 77.88 ($1.02). The company has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a PE ratio of 38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 58.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 63.57.

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes computers, peripheral equipment, and related services to resellers in the United Kingdom. The company sells computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

