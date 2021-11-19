Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.40. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 5,325,034 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.20 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $206.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 208,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

