Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,979,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.