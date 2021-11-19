Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 255,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 288,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II by 233.3% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth about $255,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

