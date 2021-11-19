Northern Star Investment Corp. II Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NSTB)

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 4,163 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,288% compared to the typical daily volume of 300 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 24.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSTB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.93. 3,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,706. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

