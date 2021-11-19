Northern Trust Corp Has $5.70 Million Stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,129 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Midland States Bancorp worth $5,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,262,000 after purchasing an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

MSBI opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $561.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $34,771.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.