Northern Trust Corp Purchases 15,632 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of Vapotherm worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 1st quarter worth about $1,006,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vapotherm by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,195 shares of company stock worth $444,776 over the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $19.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $513.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -1.34. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.08.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAPO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Vapotherm Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

